Unresolved Land Claim Delays to Basketball Stadium Development

The upgrades to the Newcastle Basketball Stadium in Broadmeadow are being held up due to an unresolved land claim by the Awabakal Land Council.

The stadium was set to receive three new courts with $5 million dollars from the State Government.

All the upgrades have been DA approved, talks are taking place between the Land Council and Newcastle Basketball management.

Parliamentary Secretary Scott MacDonald says he hopes it won’t drag on.

“It is up to the Awabakal people and that’s fine but I guess what we’re asking for is lets expedite it. Either get on with it and ask for a quick resolution of the claim or drop it. No question it is a delay and that is frustrating. I see it as an amber light– it doesn’t put a complete shuttering halt to it.”