Two Men Crash Allegedly Stolen Car at Highfields

Two people are under Police guard in the John Hunter Hospital after a serious crash in Highfields in the early hours of this morning.

Its alleged two men broke into a Charlestown home, stealing a wallet and the keys to a car.

The offenders are believed to have stolen the car and crashed it into a tree on the corner of City Road and Fernleigh Loop in Highfields.

The 26-year-old driver was trapped in the car for a short time and was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

His 17 year-old passenger was also taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Officers say they will likely be charged at a later date.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.