Investigations are continuing into the vandalism of two Hunter war memorials.

The memorial of Victoria Cross recipient, Joseph Maxwell in Gilleston Heights has had mud smeared over a plaque and a lone pine tree torn out.

Meanwhile in Clarence Town, a World War One cenotaph was vandalised with black texta.

The initials AC AB were written over the names of service men and women.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.