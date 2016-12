A Port Stephens family has been left heartbroken after a tragic drowning over the weekend.

A family member found a 14-month old girl unconscious in a backyard swimming pool in Medowie at about 4:15pm Sunday afternoon.

Family, police and paramedics all tried performing CPR on the toddler but sadly she couldn’t be revived.

She was taken to John Hunter Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A report will now be prepared for the coroner.