Police have called on people to lock and not leave valuable belongings in cars after a spate of break-ins across suburbs in Maitland.

Three men, all aged in their early twenties, were arrested and changed in Rutherford earlier this week after they were caught with tools used to break into homes and cars.

Police allegedly found more tools in a vehicle search as well as an item of clothing connected to another break-in in East Maitland.

They will all face Maitland Local Court next month.