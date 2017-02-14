The Hunter Braces For Another Weekend Heatwave

New South Wales may have largely dodged a bullet with the catastrophic bush fire conditions over the weekend but we aren’t out of the woods just yet.

Fire authorities and the state government say we are in for another sweltering weekend.

RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers told Sky, “temperatures could get up to 40 degrees and winds could be gusting”.

“It’s nothing like the weather we saw last weekend but given we already have fires in the landscape we don’t want those temperatures, it’s so dry from that heatwave”, Mr Rogers said.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 30 homes have been lost in the fires, with 14 fires still burning around New South Wales.

Weatherzone forecasts Maitland and the Hunter will reach 37 degrees on Thursday and Friday, then 40 degrees on Saturday.