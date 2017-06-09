The Day Pasha Arrived – 2007

10 years ago, Newcastle and The Hunter residents were looking forward to a relaxing June Long Weekend. On Friday June 8, the weather really stepped up following the development of an intense east coast low pressure system during the previous night.

The CBD became a flood plain, grinding the beating heart to a stand still, suburban streets became rivers littered with debris such as cars and roofs, Nobby’s Beach had an unwelcomed visit from the bulk carried Pasha Bulka and the Maitland Levy was pushed to its limits.

Here are some photos from that time in history that Novocastrians will not forget.