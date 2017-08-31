The 2017 NPL Grand Final

Northern NSW Football is bringing the PS4 NPL Grand Final to McDonald Jones Stadium for the first time in 2017. The day features three fixtures of premier competition football!

Gates open at 1:30pm with 18s kicking off at 2.00pm, 20s kicking off at 4.00pm, and 1st Grade kicking off at 7.00pm!

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster here, by phoning 136 100 or at the Ticketmaster box office at McDonald Jones Stadium (located at the Western grandstand ticket box). Parking can also be purchased.

For more information, click here.