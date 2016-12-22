Teens Caught Street Racing in Blacksmiths

Two P-Plate drivers are expecting to face court after allegedly being caught street racing in Lake Macquarie.

Police were patrolling in an unmarked vehicle along the Pacific Highway near Blacksmiths on Wednesday afternoon when they allegedly overtaken by two vehicles travelling at 135kph.

Both cars were Toyota Corolla’s and were driven by teenage males aged 17 and 19.

Officers suspended driving privileges on the spot with suspension notices issued.

Both drivers are expected to be issued future service court attendance notices for illegal street racing and exceed speed over 45kph.

It is anticipated defect notices will be issued for both vehicles.