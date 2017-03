The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has returned to base after failing to locate a missing swimmer, last seen near Newcastle Baths.

The call was made at 3am on Tuesday morning, and the helicopter was assisted by the water police.

It’s believed emergency services searched for a while but but were unable to locate the missing swimmer.

Rough surf conditions halted search efforts.

Two people reportedly entered the water with only the one making it out.

More to come.