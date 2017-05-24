Storm Cuts Power to Thousands of Homes in Newcastle

Residents across the Hunter had a bit of a rude start this morning- with loud thunder, torrential downpours and even some hail in some areas.

The short lived storm blew in around 5 o’clock this morning and parts of Northern Sydney also experienced similar conditions.

Ausgrid tweeted around 2 and a half thousand properties lost power in Newcastle- power is now restored to all homes in Merewether, Bar Beach, The Hill and Tingira Heights.

At 9.30am on Wednesday morning, crews were working on final 100 homes in Floraville.