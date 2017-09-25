Sonia Hornery Charge Dropped

The charge against Wallsend MP, Sonia Hornery has been withdrawn by the electoral commission and dismissed by the Court.

She was charged for misuse of the electoral roll back in July, where its believed she accessed the electoral roll to send a letter to someone outside her electorate.

Ms Hornery says she’s glad its now behind her and will continue to work hard for Wallsend residents.

“I am a defender of my community against injustices and this process has sharpened my motivation to continue defending the battlers,” she says.