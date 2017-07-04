Six Charged Following Vandalism of Newcastle Building

Six people have been arrested after spraying graffiti on a building in Newcastle West in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to Hunter Street around 12:30am where they believe the six people used a ladder to paint and spray the building.

Officers found the offenders in a nearby laneway where they arrested two men aged 18 and 37, three women aged 24, 26 and 28 and a 17 year old girl.

All six were charged with malicious damage and trespass and were all granted conditional bail.

The five adults will front court on July 27 while the girl will front children’s court on July 24.