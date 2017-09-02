Shots Fired at Wallsend Unit Block

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Wallsend unit block overnight.

Officers were called to Abbott Street just before 11pm, where a resident showed them gun shot damage to his property.

Investigations and searches found no signs of the guns, but they did secure other items found on the driveway.

Police spoke to two men, aged 30 and 33, at Waratah Police Station but released them to conduct further investigations.

No one suffered any injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.