Shotgun Hold-up in Lambton

A licensed venue in Lambton has been held up by two men with shotguns overnight.

Two men entered the Elder St establishment just before midnight on Fridya, threatening and beating a male staff member before making off with cash in an unidentified vehicle.

Senior Constable Samuel Pascoe says “police have commenced an investigation and as part of that investigation a crime scene was established which was examined by forensic officers”.

The staff member is recovering from facial injuries in the Josh Hunter Hospital.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.