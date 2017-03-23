Serving Newcastle Priest charged with child sex abuse

A serving Hunter Catholic priest has been charged with three counts of indecent assault on a boy on the mid north coast, between 1979 and 1980.

In March 2014, a 46-year-old man told the Royal Commission into child sex abuse, that he was sexually abused by two Catholic priests and another man.

The boy was between the age of nine and 12 at the time the alleged abuse occurred.

Subsequent police enquiries led to the arrest of a 76-year-old Newcastle man at midday today.

Police say the man is a currently serving priest within the Maitland/ Newcastle Catholic Diocese.

He was charged with three counts of indecent assault on a male, and will appear in Forster Local Court in April.