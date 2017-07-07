Push to Drop Maitland Hospital’s Part-Privatised Plan

The state government has dropped plans for yet another part-privatised hospital, adding more pressure to drop their plans for Maitland.

The government has now scrapped plans to part-privatise Bowral hospital, after dropping similar plans for Wyong yesterday.

Shadow health minister Walt Secord says the Maitland community has had the strongest protesting against the privatisation of the hospital.

“The community’s views are clear. Health care should be provided by the Government not private providers,” he says.

Mr Secord says its time the Government finishes the job and ensures Maitland remains in public hands.