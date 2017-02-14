Premier Pulls the Pin on Hunter Council Amalgamations

The Hunter has escaped forced council amalgamations after the New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian abandoned the proposal.

It means local councils in Newcastle and Port Stephens won’t merge, it’s the same for Maitland and Dungog.

However, the Berejiklian government has refused to back down on its council mergers in Sydney.

All 20 existing mergers will remain in place in Sydney, while the remaining five merger proposals will proceed subject to the decision of the courts.

Last May, 44 councils were sacked and replaced with 19 larger councils, helmed by an administrator until council elections in September 2017.