Premier Delivers on Newcastle’s CBD Revitalisation

Christmas has come early for the people of Newcastle, with Premier Mike Baird moving ahead on the revitalisation of the CBD.

Visiting on Monday, Premier Baird announced independent operator Keolis Downer has been awarded the tender for the city’s transport, which will include the light rail network.

Keolis Downer are promising to make ferry services more frequent, as well as cut the waiting time on light rail services from 10 minutes to 7.5 minutes, once it’s up and running.

On top of this the operator will also be throwing out the current timetables and work with the public on creating a new network.

Newcastle Transport will start running buses and ferries from July 2017 and service changes will start in 2018 to minimise disruption.

All operational staff are expected to keep their positions.

Topping off this announcement, the Premier also shed light on the future of the former heavy rail corridor.

Two hectares of Honeysuckle as well as the adjourning corridor has been sold to the University of Newcastle, in a bid to increase their inner-city presence.

A master plan for the site is now in the works, but we understand we’ll be seeing more learning spaces, support services and accommodation.

Student numbers are expected to almost double from roughly three thousand students up to nearly six thousand.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2018.