Police Seize Vehicles as Part of Continuing Investigation

A number of vehicles have been seized as part of an ongoing investigation into vehicle theft in Lake Macquarie Local Area Command.

Operation Patrol is an ongoing investigation by officers from the Lake Macquarie Target Action Group (TAG) established to investigate car theft.

Following extensive investigations, police recovered 15 stolen motor vehicles. During the operation, police charged six people with 13 offences. 28 people were searched and 123 vehicles were stopped and checked to ensure they were not stolen, or had stolen parts fitted.

About 4.30pm (Friday 3 March 2017) police attended a property on Suttor Street, Edgeworth, where they located and seized a stolen 4WD, which is alleged to be stolen.

Police arrested a 17-year-old youth at the scene. He was taken to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with steal motor vehicle, and three counts of goods in custody.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at a Children’s court on Wednesday 22 March 2017.

About midday (Monday 6 March 2017), police executed a search warrant at a home on Main Road, Edgeworth. Police located and seized a stolen 4WD, a stolen box trailer and two 4WD engines. The investigation into the stolen vehicle is continuing.

Investigations under Operation Patrol are continuing.