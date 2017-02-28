Police Seek Information Over Alleged Indecent Assault in Newcastle

Police are appealing for information to help identify a man who may be able to assist with inquiries into an alleged indecent assault in Newcastle.

It’s reported a 14-year-old girl was inappropriately touched as she was walking past a bus stop at the intersection of Scott and Watt streets last Friday afternoon.

The man is described as being aged in his 50s and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue shorts with yellow paint stains and a red hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.