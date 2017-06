Police are investigating a brawl which has broken out in the middle of a pedestrian crossing in Hamilton over the weekend.

The fight happened near the intersection of Beaumont and Cleary Streets around 1am on Sunday morning.

A man punched another two men who are believed to have suffered minor facial injuries.

Police were called to the scene but all those involved had fled before their arrival.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.