Police Release CCTV Footage Following Hamilton Robbery

By on March 15, 2017 in News

Police are stepping their investigation into an armed robbery in Newcastle last month.

CCTV footage has now been released, which shows a man entering a business on Hassall Street, Hamilton South, allegedly armed with a knife.

Police report the man threatened two staff members, before jumping the counter and taking a handful of cash before fleeing the scene.

Following inquiries police would like to speak to a man who might be able to assist with the investigation.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/ Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 178cm tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue cap, black jumper, tracksuit pants and black ski gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.