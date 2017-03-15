Police Release CCTV Footage Following Hamilton Robbery

Police are stepping their investigation into an armed robbery in Newcastle last month.

CCTV footage has now been released, which shows a man entering a business on Hassall Street, Hamilton South, allegedly armed with a knife.

Police report the man threatened two staff members, before jumping the counter and taking a handful of cash before fleeing the scene.

Following inquiries police would like to speak to a man who might be able to assist with the investigation.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/ Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 178cm tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue cap, black jumper, tracksuit pants and black ski gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.