Police Ramp Up Beresfield Assault Investigation

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to assist inquiries over a serious assault in Beresfield last year

At about 8pm on Wednesday 28 December a 22-year-old man got off a train at Beresfield Railway Station where he was attacked by another man.

The victim suffered a broken leg and was taken to Maitland Hospital for treatment, the attacker fled the scene.

Investigators believe the man pictured may hold more information in relation to the incident.

The man is seen wearing a black cap with a white motif and cream coloured pants.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000