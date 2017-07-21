Police Investigate Port Stephens Roadside Death

Police are appealing for information after a man collapsed and died while walking along a Port Stephens road earlier this week.

Its believed the 62 year old man was walking along Gan Gan Road at Anna Bay just before 2:30pm on Wednesday when a motorist saw him collapse.

Emergency services arrived shortly after but the man died at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious as its thought he may have suffered from a medical episode.

Police believe the drivers of a silver Mitsubishi Pajero and a green van may have also witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.