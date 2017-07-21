Police Investigate New Lambton Cafe Fight

Police are investigating an altercation that took place at a New Lambton cafe earlier this month which left an elderly lady injured.

Two men were involved in a verbal fight at the Orchardtown Road cafe just before 11:30am on Tuesday, 4th July.

One of the men pushed the other man into a 76-year-old woman causing them to both fall to the ground.

The lady suffered arm injuries and hip bruising as a result of the fall.

Police are looking to speak with a man aged in his 20s, of Caucasian appearance, solid build with short red or blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.