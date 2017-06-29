Police Investigate Hunter Aged Care Facility Break Ins

Police are appealing for information following two break ins at a Kurri Kurri aged care centre.

The Lang Street facility has reportedly been targeted twice in the last month.

On the 10th of June, a man broke into the room of a 78-year-old woman and demanded cash.

The man is believed to have stolen her wallet and credit cards and assaulted her.

On the 18th of June, another woman reported a man trying to break into her room.

The man could not gain entry and fled the scene before he could be found.

He’s described as having dark hair and was last seen wearing shorts and jumper and was with a dog.

Both incidents are believed to be linked.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.