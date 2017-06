A 31 year old man has been refused bail after starting a police chase yesterday afternoon.

Its alleged the man first got into a fight with his brother at Caves Beach , before taking off in a car without rego or a licence.

He failed to stop for police before the Swansea Bridge, police chased the man before finding him in a home in Pelican that he allegedly broke into.

He’ll face court again today on driving and break and enter charges.