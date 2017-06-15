Police Appeal for Information on Merewether Brawl

Police are appealing for anyone who has information about a brawl which broke out in Merewether earlier this month.

An argument between two groups of men broke out in the outdoor area of the bowling club on Kilgour Avenue on the 3rd of June.

A number of patrons got involved in the fight and suffered minor injuries.

Two men in their twenties have already been charged over the incident and will front court later this month.

Police have released the images of two men who they believe can help with their investigations.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.