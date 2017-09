Maitland Hospital To Be Debated in Parliament Today A petition to keep the Maitland hospital in public hands will be debated in parliament today.. The government backed away from the part privatisation in July, opting instead for a …

Hydroponic Set-Up Busted in Kotara Police have dismantled a hydroponic set-up in a house at Kotara this afternoon. Officers discovered 150 cannabis plants in the Marshall Street property, after a tip-off from a member of …