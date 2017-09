Hydroponic Set-Up Busted in Kotara Police have dismantled a hydroponic set-up in a house at Kotara this afternoon. Officers discovered 150 cannabis plants in the Marshall Street property, after a tip-off from a member of …

Hunter Misses out on Government Grants While Coast Cleans Up A Federal Government grants program is coming under fire for under-delivering in the Hunter region. While the Hunter has received $305,000 in the past year– the neighbouring Central Coast has …