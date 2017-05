Morpeth Bridge Closed this Weekend Despite Tocal Event Morpeth Bridge¬†will close tomorrow morning ahead of a weekend of repair works as part of a greater upgrade to the historic structure The closure clashes with the Tocal field days …

Outrage at Fairfax Boss $2.5m Bonus as Staff Strike Staff at the Newcastle Herald are set to return to work today after taking strike action yesterday. The action was in response to Fairfax’s decision to cut 125 full-time positions …