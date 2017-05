No Merger for Dungog and Port Stephens Dungog council has surprised everyone, voting down a motion to pursue a voluntary merger with Port Stephens. It was voted down 4 to 3, also voting down a State Government cash injection …

Man Arrested Following Overnight Siege at Laguna An 8-hour siege at Laguna has ended this morning with an arrest. Police were called to a home on Murrays Run Road at Laguna, 50 kilometres south-west of Cessnock, at about 10pm …