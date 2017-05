Future of Solar Power Unveiled at Newcastle University In a project almost 20 years in the making, the University of Newcastle is today unveiling a new development on solar technology, printed solar panels. The renewable energy solution can …

Teenager Assaults Police Officer in Port Stephens A 19 year old man is due to face court next month, charged with assaulting a police officer at Shoal Bay. The 54 year old sergeant had to be hospitalised …