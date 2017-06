Fishing Trawler Sinks Off Port Stephens Coast Six people are lucky to be alive after their 23 metre fishing trawler sunk off the coast of Port Stephens last night. The timber vessel ran into trouble when it …

Woman Tied Up with Duct Tape at Abermain Armed Robbery A woman has been threatened with a gun and tied up with duct tape during a holdup of the Abermain Bowling Club overnight. Two men smashed their way into the …