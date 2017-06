Wanted: Cessnock Robber Cessnock police have issued another request for help after an armed robbery in Cessnock in April. A newsagency worker was held up on Wollombi Road — by a masked man …

Newcastle Light Rail Construction will Begin in September The state government says construction of the first section of the light rail will get underway in September. Work will start on Hunter Street ¬†between Auckland and Darby Streets– it …