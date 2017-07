Couple to Face Trial Over Torture A Stockrington man accused of torturing his longtime friend and tenant by branding a horseshoe into his back and burning his fingers with a propane torch has pleaded not guilty …

Man Accused of Nelson Bay Pub Glassing Pleads Guilty A 29 year old, who smashed a schooner glass into the head of a man at a pub in Nelson Bay earlier this year, has pleaded guilty to reckless wounding …