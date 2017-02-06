Pizza Delivery Man Robbed at Knife Point in Cooks Hill

Newcastle Police are hunting a man who threatened and robbed a pizza delivery worker at knife point on Sunday night.

The delivery man was taking a pizza to a unit in Darby Street, Cooks Hill at 9:45 pm.

He was approached by a man with a knife reportedly around 30 centimeters long, he made off with a phone, cash and some cards.

The alleged thief is described as 175cm tall and a thin build.

It is unknown at this stage if the delivery was a set-up.

Anyone with information is urged to contact crimestoppers.