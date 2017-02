A man will face Newcastle Local Court today after he allegedly looked into homes and pleasured himself on Tuesday night.

Police responded to reports of a man peering into homes on Broadmeadow Road in Broadmeadow just after 7 on Tuesday night.

Chief Inspector Trevor Shiels says authorities will allege the 50-year-old Newcastle man was standing on the road, committing an act of indecency on himself.

The man has been charged and bail refused to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.