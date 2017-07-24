One Dead, Two Injured in Industrial Drive Crash

A woman has been killed and another two have been injured after an accident on Industrial Drive this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 11:30am, where its believed a Holden Astra attempted to turn right onto Tourle Street before being hit by a Ford Territory.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was a passenger in the Astra.

A 66 year old man driving the Astra suffered chest and abdominal injuries; he was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

A 31 year old man in the Territory suffered chest and leg injuries; he was also taken to the John Hunter in a stable condition.

Anyone with information about the crash is being encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.