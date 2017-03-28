NOVOS ROAD TRIP-Kinky Boots

The NOVOS are giving you the chance to win tickets to one of the hottest musicals on stage in Australia right now!

Kinky Boots is the multi award winning Broadway show featuring music written by Cyndi Lauper .. the good news is that it’s now showing at the Captiol theatre in Sydney!

Keep listening to The NOVOS all week for your chance to win two tickets to the 2pm matinee Saturday 15th April including coach travel.

If you are lucky enough to win we can pick you up from the following locations on Saturday April 15.

WEST LEAGUES CLUB 9.15

SMART ST CHARLESTOWN 9.35

BELMONT OPP REJECT SHOP 9.50

Want to see the show but haven’t been lucky enough to win with The NOVOS? Coast and Country tours has the cheapest transport and show tickets available. You can get a ticket to the matinee performance on Wednesday May 17 with return coach transport for just $100!

Great day out… Go to coastandcountrytours.com.au and then give Mick a call to book.