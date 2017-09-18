NOVOS PRIZE OF THE WEEK

This week if you call or participate in The NOVOS Breakfast Show you will automatically be in the running to win a two (2) night family getaway at Riverwood Downs.

You will be staying in a self contained Park Cabin that sleeps 5 people in air conditioned comfort.

Riverwood Downs is a multi-award winning property located in the foothills of the World Heritage Barrington Tops, on the banks of a beautiful mountain river,

With heaps of activities on the property to keep the whole family entertained including: horse riding, river rapids to ride, swimming, tennis, volleyball, games room, bush-walking, bird watching, night wildlife safari, Platypus spotting and a local farm tour!

As part of your prize, we will throw in one hour free canoe hire to explore the Karuah River.

Riverwood Downs also has a Restaurant, Cafe, bar and Gift Shop for those holiday memories.

Just over an hour drive from Newcastle, Riverwood Downs is ideal for that romantic escape, family weekend getaway or longer holiday with family and friends. There is a wide range of accommodation options to suit everyone from powered camping/ caravan sites, bunkhouse for club, school or community groups, self contained park cabins, riverside spa cottages and four star boutique guest rooms.

Plan your holiday to Riverwood Downs here