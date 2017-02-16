Nobby’s Lighthouse Amongst Historic Newcastle Sites Recieving Upgrades

The government is set to inject $1.27 million into upgrades to some of Newcastle’s historic sites and community groups.

$500,000 will go to redeveloping Carrington’s Hydraulic Engine House and upgrading Nobby’s Lighthouse.

Grounds around the lighthouse will have public picnic and viewing decks installed in the surrounding grounds.

There will also be funding to launch the historic steam ship, William the Fourth, while the Honeysuckle community group will get $50,000 for the Winter Heat festival.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Catherine Cusack made the announcements on Thursday.