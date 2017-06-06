No Pain, No Gain for Supercars

The construction of the Newcastle Supercars track is well underway with work on the future pit area pushing ahead.

Work began yesterday to lop 170 trees to make room for the track- 230 trees and 100 shrubs will be planted to replace them.

Interim Council CEO Jeremy Bath concedes the construction on the roads is a massive disruption, but says it’s only for this year’s race.

“Going forward when we have race 2, 3, 4 and 5 the inconvenience for people and the visual sight that we are seeing at the moment that is less than pleasant will be restricted to the days leading into and immediately out of the race.

Council also say they have been upfront with residents about the removal so to avoid another Laman St Figs PR disaster.