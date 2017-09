One of the world’s biggest rock acts +LIVE+ have reunited and are heading to Australia for a series of massive shows under the stars.

This November don’t miss the huge outdoor event at the Hunter Valley’s iconic Roche Estate.

NEWFM has stacks of free tickets to giveaway to the November 18 show at Roche Estate!

Listen to The NOVOS from 6am Tuesday to find out how you can win!

If you don’t want to risk it, you can buy tickets here