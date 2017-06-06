NEWFM presents Screaming Jets & Baby Animals

The Screaming Jets are coming home for NEWFM and bringing their friends The Baby Animals to rock Newy for one night only this June!

Two of Australia’s finest rock bands with a massive set list of songs such as ‘Better’, ‘One Word’, ‘Helping Hand’, ‘Painless’, ‘Shivers, ‘October Grey’ & ‘Eve of Destruction, this is a gig that you will not want to miss!

Friday 30th June 2017

8pm

West City – NEX Newcastle

Baby Animals and Screaming Jets proudly presented in Newcastle by 105.3 NEWFM.

Sarge caught up with Dave Gleeson for a chat about the tour and heading home to rock Newy! Hear the interview here: