Newcastle Show set to return in 2018

Newcastle Show organisers say the weekend’s show came close to not opening at all, until they received an emergency grant from the state government.

The cash-strapped show was given a conditional payment of $40,000 by the Hunter’s Parliamentary Secretary Catherine Cusack.

They were only able to break even thanks to the grant, and Deputy Show President Lauren Haskins says it also means they’ll be back next year.

“We can start to rebuild and really look at how we can move forward– and look at a structural level at what changes we can make at the Show Society.”