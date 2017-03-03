105.3 NEWFM proudly supports The 2017 Newcastle Regional Show and it is on now until Sunday March 5. This year’s show will be a combination of exciting new additions and popular traditional favourites.

Ringside the star attraction is Rooftop Express. It is a first-class spectacular that features electrifying stunts, hilarious Australian comedy and incredible horsemanship by David Manchon and friends. The family show is based on an amusing storyline with lovable characters, horses, quad bikes, broncos, musters, bullock chases, Braham steers and the famous Rooftop big rig.

The popular ISUZU D-MAX Precision Driving Team is back. These dare-devils will thrill you with spectacular driving that includes high-speed drifts, hand-brake turns, hair-raising head to head crossovers, ramp to ramp jumps and driving on two wheels.

Then each night the show and its surrounds will be lit up in amazing colours and patterns as the firework spectacular explodes into the sky.

Back on the ground, head to the show bags in a new location, on Ring Road. This year, there is an amazing variety of licensed and confectionary bags, many are the same as the ones heading to the Sydney Royal.

When it comes to rides and sideshow alley, there will be plenty of games and rides for thrill seekers including adrenalin pumping, stomach-churning Avenger, XXXL, Freakout and Speed 2.

If you want to relax for a while, head to the entertainment centre where there will cooking demonstrations, fashion parades, information sessions and the lifestyle exhibition featuring the Aveo Seniors Expo and the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club Have a Go area, where you can try your hand at bowls, golf, tai chi and many more activities.

For the animal lovers, there will be the agricultural competitions – stud beef cattle, goats, pigeons, horses and show jumping – the popular animal nursery as well as poultry and reptile displays.

Other traditional favourites include photography, handcrafts, cookery, floral art, home brewing, rats and mice, model train display and woodturning.

For more information check out the official website here