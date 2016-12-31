NYE EVENTS & REQUESTS

Looking for something to do this NYE around Newcastle and The Hunter? Here is a mixture of family fun and something more for the bigger kids among us.

Whatever you do stay safe, have a great New Years Eve and take NEWFM with you on your mobile, online or on-air at 105.3!

ON YOUR RADIO

NEWFM will be counting down to the new year by recapping the big events and celebrity goss of 2016. 12 Months in 12 Hours commences at midday and runs until just before midnight!

The Music Gurus here at the station have also been busy building the perfect soundtrack to bring in 2017. The NEWFM New Years Eve Party Mix will hit the air from 6pm until 6am! Call JT on 13 1009 to get a shout out or make a request or you could fill in the form below.

Name First Last

Suburb *

Phone

Request / Shoutout : Make your request and tell us what you are up to tonight! Also let us know if you are happy for us to call you back and put you on the radio! *

NEWCASTLE

Newcastle Museum – The museum front lawn will be full of fun things to see, make and do! Inside you’ll be able to explore the human body in the interactive exhibition Humanoid Discovery, experience the drama of the BHP sound and light show and investigate science in Supernova. Family fun from 5pm. Contact the Museum for pricing.

Newcastle Foreshore – On the harbour there will be a Splashdown Water Show at 6:30pm and 7:30pm and of course the 9pm Fireworks.

Customs House – A fantastic place bring in 2017. Grab a drink and head out onto the balcony/ courtyard to see the New Years Eve Fireworks.

Worth Place Park – Rosie’s School of Rock presents Newcastle’s Future Rockstars featuring six battle of the bands winning acts ranging from Indie Pop & Rock to Top 40

Lambton – Listen to the smooth sounds of Van the Man the Van Morrison tribute and have Jay Scott Berry make 2016 magically disappear at Lizottes Newcastle from 8:30pm. Three course meal and show (Premium Seating) $125.00 or Show Only With Bar Menu Available $50.00

Wallsend – Live in the Mezz Bar at Wallsend Diggers is Love That Hat from 8:30pm. This is a free event.

Stockton – The Rock & Roll Masquerade Party at Stockton RSL will have you on the Dancefloor from 8pm with the Voodoo Rhythm Shakers. Its a free entry event.

Hamilton – Got a loud shirt hidden away somewhere? Dig it out for The Kent’s Hawaiian New Year’s Eve Party! Enjoy DJ Encore upstairs from 9pm, Project XI downstairs from 9:30pm, and piña coladas till 3am! And best of all? No ticket required.

Mayfield – Get your Blues/ Rock with Colin Jones & The Delta Revue and also load up on Rhythm/ Blues with Newcastle’s most unique funk, roots blues acts The Blues Bombers at The Stag. Doors from 7pm and ticket are $20 or $25 at the door.

LAKE MACQUARIE

Belmont – If you’re looking for a great night out without all the fuss, the 16s is the place to be! Whether you’re looking for somewhere safe and fun to take the kids, a delicious meal or to dance all night long with live entertainment from 8:30pm there is something for everyone. Best of all it’s free!

Warners Bay – Fireworks will light up the night sky over Lake Macquarie with a 10-minute pyrotechnics spectacular from 10pm. The barge will be off Warners Bay but there will be plenty of great spots to take in the show.

Wangi Wangi – Fireworks display at 9.00pm. The Wangi RSL will have food tents and a snack bar all evening. 9.30pm head back into the Club to Party until 1.00am.

Swansea – The hits and anthems of U2 will be the order of the night with the Rattle and Hum U2 Show at Swansea RSL .. Members $20/ Non Members $25

Charlestown – Free live entertainment from 8pm until 1am with Alias or the UFC is on the big screens from 2pm at Charlestown Bowling Club.

MAITLAND

Riverfront – The Levee will be a hive of activity this New Year’s Eve as the city bids farewell to 2016. 5.00pm – 9.00pm.

Rutherford Hotel – ROXY AKA Paul Rothapfel has just returned to Australia following a successful tour of USA, the Caribbean and Europe, performing on stage and as ‘Guest Entertainer’ for Royal Caribbean Cruises on the worlds biggest luxury liners. A true veteran of Piano and Vocal his show that will feature his ability to emulate such artists as Elton John, Billy Joel, Neil Diamond, Michael Bublé, Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, Cat Stevens and Tony Bennett (to name a few) .. show from 8pm.

PORT STEPHENS

d’Albora Marina – The festivities will kick off at 11am with local performer Ben Travis playing a wide range of popular songs from the 80’s to today’s faves until 2pm. Little Puppet World will be performing live music puppet shows for the kids from 5pm, and the family-friendly event will also have face painting, a jumping castle, tattoo artists, henna designs and sand-art throughout the afternoon. The Fruit Trees 6-9pm and a Fireworks display will be on from 9pm.

Tanilba Bay – Tilligerry RSL and Sports Club Grounds is hosting Family fun on the lawn from 5:30pm with Entertainment, food and amusements with Fireworks from 9pm then party until late in the lounge with Smokin Rosie.

Tea Gardens – Entertainment from 5:30pm and Fireworks at 9.30pm at Tea Gardens Country Club. Family friendly with giant slide, jumping castle.

Nelson Bay – Rob Knight and The Fabulous Daze bring 2017 in at the Nelson Bay Bowling Club. Tickets are $25.

Fly Point Park – Osborne’s Christmas Family Carnival has been coming to Nelson Bay for more than 50 years. Great entertainment and amusements for the whole family in a great seaside location. 7pm – 11pm until 15th January 2017.

Nelson Bay Diggers – will host the Hummingbirds from 9pm, who will be covering various hits and genres to get you up and dancing into the New Year.

CESSNOCK

Pokolbin – Celebrate the start of 2017 with entertainment, family fireworks display and the Lights Spectacular at Hunter Valley Gardens and live music from 6.30pm at Harrigan’s Irish Pub.

Cessnock – Dance the night away with the Solid Gold Party from 7:30pm at the Cessnock Leagues Club

TRANSPORT

Buses and Ferries

Buses and Ferries will operate to the Saturday timetable. Additional bus services will operate along all major corridors to get you to and from New Years Eve Celebrations. Newcastle Ferries will operate until 3am.

For full transport info look here

Newcastle Taxis

Newcastle Taxis are everywhere around greater Newcastle 24hrs a day. Make sure you leave plenty of time though as the Taxi Service will be very busy on New Years Eve and early hours of New Years Day. Phone 13CABS (132227) to order a cab or make a booking.

Hire Cars

Newcastle Hire Cars have a fleet of cars ready to pick you up for your night out or to return you home when the partying is done .. call them on 49 601800.

Uber

Uber is a safe, convenient way you can get to your NYE Celebration and home again.

On this busy night, fares will be highest between midnight and 3am. Check the app to find the best time to ride and follow the tips below to enjoy a smooth ride into the New Year.

You can get a glimpse of what’s to come with an upfront fare estimate in the new Uber app, so be sure to update to the new version of the app before you head out.

EMERGENCY

Should you or your friends get into any trouble or require assistance from Police, Fire Brigade or Ambulance call 000.