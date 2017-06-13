More Buses for the Hunter

The State Government has announced new and improved bus services for the Hunter region.

Developing Hunter suburb, Huntlee will benefit from newly added routes while current routes throughout the region are set to receive extra services.

These include:

Route 130 Fingal Bay to Newcastle via Nelson Bay and Anna Bay

Route 166 Cessnock and Kurri Kurri to Greenhills via Maitland

Route 179 North Rothbury to Greenhills via Maitland

Route 262 Cameron Park to Charlestown via Cardiff

Route 269 Toronto to Charlestown

Route 270 Toronto West to Wallsend via Glendale

Route 275 Morisset to Toronto via Wangi Wangi

The Government will spend $1.5 billion statewide on the upgrades, which will include 134 replacement buses, 42 additional buses and an extra 3300 services.